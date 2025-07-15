Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $11,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Corpay by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Corpay by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Corpay by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Corpay by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Corpay by 3.5% during the first quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

CPAY opened at $326.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.06 and a twelve month high of $400.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.86.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

