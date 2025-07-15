DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,429,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $823,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,899 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,550,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $288.60 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.71 and its 200-day moving average is $256.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

