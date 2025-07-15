DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,065,000 after purchasing an additional 344,875 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.9% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 62.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 25.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPCH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

