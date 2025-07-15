DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 325 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 9.3% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,218,000 after buying an additional 36,267 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $4,332,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.72 and its 200-day moving average is $102.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

