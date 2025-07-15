DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AppFolio by 80.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AppFolio by 34.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio stock opened at $242.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.88. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.01 and a 12 month high of $274.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.36.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.95 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.43.

In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $217.95 per share, with a total value of $1,525,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,900. The trade was a 46.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 5,900 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $1,247,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,938,308.15. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,220 and sold 11,639 shares valued at $2,547,802. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

