Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Docusign alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 0.4% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 2.9% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 11.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Docusign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $3,100,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 143,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,122.33. This trade represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,710,821.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 72,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,303.54. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Docusign Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $76.21 on Tuesday. Docusign Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.68. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Docusign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Docusign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Docusign

Docusign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.