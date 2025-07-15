Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In related news, CEO James Allan Williamson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 25,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. This represents a 4.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $341.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $320.00 and a one year high of $407.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EG shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.83.

View Our Latest Report on EG

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.