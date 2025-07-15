Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,836,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,271.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after buying an additional 1,175,834 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,531,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,991,000 after buying an additional 1,027,044 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,971,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,135,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,692,000 after buying an additional 823,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

