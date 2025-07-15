HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 888.9% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 344.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $380.43 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $375.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Several analysts have commented on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 target price (up previously from $376.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Baird R W downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

