Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $288.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.39 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.76%.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $36,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 56,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,144.42. The trade was a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HR has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

