Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,727,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 512.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,274,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,508 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,265,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,869,000 after purchasing an additional 556,828 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,854,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 416,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

HIW opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.31 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.53%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.22%.

HIW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

