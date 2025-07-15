IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after buying an additional 73,540 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 480,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,500,000 after buying an additional 52,259 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.38.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In related news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $45,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,781.15. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Trading Down 0.3%

IDEX stock opened at $181.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. IDEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $153.36 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. IDEX had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.01%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

