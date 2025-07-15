Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock Holdings Increased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Immunome were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Enavate Sciences GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,939,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,282,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,243,000 after purchasing an additional 246,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 980,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 56,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 688,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 218,143 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMNM stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.92. Immunome, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90.

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,875.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 36,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,572.70. This represents a 15.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

