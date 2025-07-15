Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,424 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco worth $11,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in Invesco by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 264.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.52.
Invesco Price Performance
Shares of Invesco stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Invesco Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.20%.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
