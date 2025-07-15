iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of EFV opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

