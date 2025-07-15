iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Holdings Decreased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,661 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

