Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,789 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ivanhoe Electric worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,843,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,566,000 after purchasing an additional 589,456 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,323,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 495,325 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 917,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 402,879 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,557,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 130,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,081,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 95,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20.

IE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Ivanhoe Electric to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

