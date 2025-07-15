Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Position Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $12,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Jabil by 70,781.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,535 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,430,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 1,007.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,954,000 after purchasing an additional 878,444 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 16,190.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 552,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,539,000 after purchasing an additional 549,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 17,410.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,431,000 after buying an additional 521,960 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL opened at $220.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $227.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.53.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.21%.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $222,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108,100. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 15,955 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $3,459,522.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $21,645,705.24. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,431 shares of company stock worth $58,163,159 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.71.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

