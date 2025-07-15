JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by New Insight Wealth Advisors

New Insight Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $288.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

