L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.81.

LHX stock opened at $262.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.20. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

