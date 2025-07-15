M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXE opened at $109.58 on Tuesday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $123.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is -42.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Expand Energy from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Expand Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expand Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expand Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report).

