NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 9.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,420 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,705,260 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,790,000 after purchasing an additional 89,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in NetApp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.79.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP stock opened at $104.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.02. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 126.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,940.35. The trade was a 39.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $865,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 296,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,208,812.90. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,354. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

