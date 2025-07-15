Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,135 Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5,820.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 46,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 29,778 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FirstEnergy news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $516,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 99,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,514.57. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680.51. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.42. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

