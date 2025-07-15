Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 985 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of LTC Properties worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 23,470.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In other LTC Properties news, EVP David M. Boitano acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.71 per share, for a total transaction of $208,260.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 15,626 shares in the company, valued at $542,378.46. The trade was a 62.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 10.55 and a current ratio of 10.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $39.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.43 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 42.16%. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush raised LTC Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

