Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 794.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,386,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,805 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,096,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,743,000 after acquiring an additional 190,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.7% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 738,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,896,000 after acquiring an additional 111,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 723,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.72 and a 200 day moving average of $102.43. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

