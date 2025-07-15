Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $326,670,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,038,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,015,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,722,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXE. Truist Financial cut their target price on Expand Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expand Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Expand Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $135.00 price target on Expand Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

Shares of EXE opened at $109.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day moving average of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.48. Expand Energy Corporation has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $123.35.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is -42.91%.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

