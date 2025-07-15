Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 408 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Andersons worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANDE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after purchasing an additional 99,045 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Andersons by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 38,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Andersons by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $55.52.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Andersons had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Andersons in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Andersons Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Featured Stories

