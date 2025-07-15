Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 579 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,804 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Archrock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 4.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 164.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Archrock by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of AROC stock opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $30.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 16.38%. Analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 42,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $1,029,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 275,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,757,060.39. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AROC. Citigroup increased their price objective on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Sidoti raised Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

