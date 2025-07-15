Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 653 Shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Webster Financial by 171.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 166.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 78.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $111,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $742,696. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $86,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,373.28. This represents a 7.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $934,210. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

