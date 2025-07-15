NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 5,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NI stock opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.82. NiSource, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $41.45.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other NiSource news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $245,468.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,528.44. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $233,590.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,035.21. This trade represents a 24.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $631,939. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

