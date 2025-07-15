Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,927,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $870,311,000 after acquiring an additional 96,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $494,916,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,510,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,983,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,952,000 after acquiring an additional 261,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,969,000 after acquiring an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $165.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.90 and a 1 year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

