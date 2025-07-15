Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,342 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 44.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.7%

ONB stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares set a $24.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.