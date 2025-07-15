OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Acquires 131 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 174,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. BXM Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 7th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:JPM opened at $288.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $296.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $802.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

