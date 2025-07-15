ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $80.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.65.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

