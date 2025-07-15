O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Lifted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.44 and a 1-year high of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 167.25% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $2,720,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,767.20. This trade represents a 99.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $275,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,560 shares in the company, valued at $419,216. The trade was a 39.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $102.33 to $105.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $96.67 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

