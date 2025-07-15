Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 746.7% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 112.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 135.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $222.05 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.22 and a 1-year high of $267.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $530.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.90.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $29,222,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,307,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,381,276.48. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $234,256.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,994.74. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,016 shares of company stock valued at $42,736,608. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

