Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Holdings Trimmed by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVSFree Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pharvaris were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pharvaris by 1,125.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Pharvaris stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. Pharvaris N.V. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of -2.82.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Pharvaris N.V. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pharvaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

