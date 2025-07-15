Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 63.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.47.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.60. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 44.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

