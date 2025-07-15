Promising Music Stocks To Watch Now – July 13th

Get alerts:

Amazon.com, Apple, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating within the music ecosystem—everything from record labels and streaming platforms to concert promoters, merchandisers and rights‐management firms. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to revenue streams such as subscription fees, royalties, ticket sales and licensing deals. Like any sector play, music stocks can offer growth potential tied to new releases, touring cycles and emerging markets but remain sensitive to changing consumer tastes and regulatory shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.02. 50,481,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,135,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.49.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.16. The stock had a trading volume of 39,713,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,349,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.12.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,755,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,017,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.21. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.58.

