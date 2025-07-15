Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Stake Lowered by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,870 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of METC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,745,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 142,423 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth $9,289,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 870,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 84,734 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,283 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 346,265 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on METC shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $115.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.0688 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -350.00%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

