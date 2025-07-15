Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $1,499,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 43.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $301,205.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,518.36. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.90.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $370.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

