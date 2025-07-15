Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $570.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $544.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $618.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Argus cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $755.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $700.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $823.54.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

