Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 982.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $946,581.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,543.28. This represents a 92.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 71,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,863.60. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE:RYAN opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 192.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.70% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.18%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

