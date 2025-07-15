Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,552 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.47% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $113.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.21%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

