Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,121 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 142,909 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 761,327 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,658 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,021 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,626 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,857 shares of the airline’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky bought 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,154.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,102.49. This represents a 32.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Hess bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 23,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,097.12. This represents a 47.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.21. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.81.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

