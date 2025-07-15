State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Acuity were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity by 44.2% in the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity by 11.8% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Acuity by 24.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Acuity by 8.9% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acuity news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total value of $1,230,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,115.40. The trade was a 38.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total transaction of $1,806,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,243.84. This trade represents a 24.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.60.

Acuity Price Performance

AYI stock opened at $294.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Acuity, Inc. has a one year low of $216.81 and a one year high of $345.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.91.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.68. Acuity had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

Acuity Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

