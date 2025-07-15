State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,364 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 122,282.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $69,591,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 350.8% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 518,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,359,000 after purchasing an additional 403,387 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $21,181,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson acquired 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,659.10. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,876.85. This trade represents a 50.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CFR stock opened at $137.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $560.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.