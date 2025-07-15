State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $461,670.00. Following the sale, the director owned 39,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,122,051.98. This trade represents a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MasTec from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on MasTec in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MasTec from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTZ

MasTec Price Performance

MTZ opened at $172.30 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.96 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 1.75.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.