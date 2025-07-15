State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Comerica by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Comerica from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $61.00 target price on Comerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

Comerica stock opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.51.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.31 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

