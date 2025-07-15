State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Rambus by 927.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 379.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Rambus by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMBS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In related news, Director Steven Laub sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $101,806.64. Following the sale, the director owned 9,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,221.84. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $298,165.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,994,749.77. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,848 shares of company stock worth $602,933. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. Rambus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $69.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

